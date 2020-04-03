Lagos Council boss distributes food items, task residents on social distancing

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has distributed food items to elderly and indigent residents, as part of palliative measures during the lockdown within the council.

It explained that the food items would help cushion economic effects after President Muhammadu Buhari placed restriction on movement in the state, as part of measures put in place to fight coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The council Chairman, Kunle Olowoopejo, said the distribution of such relief materials will assist residents in adhering to government directives, thus helping in early containment of the global pandemic.

Olowoopejo, who personally monitored the first set of distribution, noted that the distribution of the emergency food response to the vulnerable and elderly residents of the area will reach all and sundry irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

The Chairman, in a statement by his media aide, Oyejobi Olakunle, explained that other food items had been handed to the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Rabiu Kazeem, and his team to assist in distributing the items.

According to him, some of the stimulus packages were also handed to the Vice-Chairman and elected councillors for onward distribution to people within their jurisdiction.

The Council boss, however, urged the residents to be law-abiding and follow the directives of the federal and state governments on the restriction of movement and social distancing so as to control the surge of Covid-19 in the state as confirmed cases are on the rise.