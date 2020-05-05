Lagos council boss distributes face masks, sensitive Egbe-Idimu residents on use

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In order to assist residents of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) comply with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive after lockdown, the council chairman, Kunle Sanyaolu, distributed face masks citizens to prevent further transmission of coronavirus in the state.

Sanyaolu, who handed over the face masks to residents irrespective of their status, added that the council’s decision for distributing face masks encourage it usage within the council and assist Federal Government and the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the fight against COVID-19.

The council chairman, while distributing the face masks to over 10,000 residents yesterday at the Council Secretariat in a short ceremony, stressed that use of face masks was part of the preventive measures outlined by health experts globally.

The council boss urged everyone to put on their masks always, as well as observe social distance and continue to maintain personal hygiene within the council and within the state. According to him, citizens adherance to the preventive measures is better and safe for the country than being complacent which could further aid continue spread of the virus. While handling over the face masks to council staff, members of Community Development Associations (CDAs), Market leaders, NIREC, Security Operatives and other beneficiaries, assured that his administration would continuously embark on activities that would improve standard of living within the council. The council chairman, who aside the state government COVID-19 palliative, had earlier embarked on distribution of food Packages to residents with the aim to cushion the effect lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari.