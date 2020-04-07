Lagos Council approves food packages for Egbe-Idimu residents amid lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Apparently, to ensure residents comply with social distancing and other stipulated measures to fight against coronavirus in Nigeria, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has approved the distribution of food items to indigent residents of the council to cushion the effect of lockdown in Lagos State.

Categories of residents already penciled down by the council were residents that are physically challenged and elderly living within the council that have been affected by the lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail further spread of coronavirus in the country.

Confirming the approval, the Council Chairman, Kunle Olowoopejo, during an interview with pressmen, said that the food packages, that will be solely bankrolled by the council, is designed to cushion the effect the lockdown will have on residents.

Olowoopejo stressed that the food package is not for the millions of residents in the council but those that have been discovered to need urgent assistance during the lockdown, a preventive measure to tackle coronavirus.

The chairman said: “After observing the trend, we have decided to distribute another economic stimulus to residents of our council. This is coming from the council to residents. And it would be done between Tuesday and Wednesday this week”.

He, however, commended residents of Egbe-Idimu LCDA for complying with the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to curtail further spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

“The decision is for everyone and I believe that we will all be better for it. please adhere to the measures health officials recommend to you”, Olowoopejo added