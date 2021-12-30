Lagos Council: A king enslave in thought and servants

A king who is holed in his thoughts and aides would continue to live in fear and mirage of his undoing and chase shadows.

When a king tied his assessment on sycophants he would never see the true colours of the sky. The many aides of Oshodi-Isolo local government continue to build enemies’ castles around their boss without speaking the truth to him who everyday rub his ego that political power is absolute and never aware that power is transient.

When a man feels destroying the ladder he used to climb to the roof is the ultimate he forgets the same ladder would be used to descend at the appropriate time.

Analyzing the case of how Otunba Kehinde Oloyede becomes the chairman of Oshodi-Isolo local government, one needs to critically analyze how a man whom people and his political party worked tirelessly to install as the chairman would suddenly turn the same machinery to be his enemy through divisible means.

We all admitted how the party worked endlessly through reconciliation despite the many fragments in the process of his choice and high apathy by the people during the election.

In the assumption of office, the emperor went all out in vendetta against the people and his perceived enemy leaving the tents of governance to personal aggrandisement to subdue the people he governs with anti-people policies to install his mafia-style of leadership which is anti-democrat no wonder the many litigations against the local government presently yet his many aides drums war lyrics against voices who speaks against his de facto policies.

Government of the people by the people needs to be transparent, accountable, etc to show a clear distinction between politics and governance which should give a dividend to the people and society, the five months government had seen the intervention of the Lagos state House of Assembly to call the government to order and protect the people, the local government commission has also had to intervene to checkmate the reckless spending of the emperor which did not follow rules and regulations by the constitution.

Many of the lingering crises are man-made of the chairman which requires political solutions that the emperor and his servants are yet to demystify to date.

In politics, no government is an island and requires the cooperation of other elements that installed the government which is fundamental in a democracy.

A government whose main agenda is the destruction of others would continue to wander in the wilderness and cry fouls where there is none.

With all the imbroglio in the political climate of Oshodi-Isolo local government, the ruling party All Progressive Congress(APC) would be the greatest victim as we move into an election year and people are more enlightened and sophisticated than politics, democracy and governance are not going to be business as usual.

The more the chairman Otunba Kehinde Oloyede allowed himself to be holed with sycophants who lack the wisdom of governance and politics the more his woes would continue to be a mirage in his thoughts and be a slave in his imaginary thoughts.

Next year, 2022, is another ample opportunity for the chairman to work with his party, find political solution sheath his sword of mafia for genuine reconciliation, be more transparent in his governance to the people and not a segment of the society, supply the public with adequate information the better for him and his party.

Lagos state government should as a matter of urgency release the list of supervisory councillors to have an exco who with their experiences can bail the chairman out from his political quagmire which he seems to lack the experience to navigate for a peaceful solution.

Otunba Kehinde Oloyede should be more resolute and break the chain of his aides who have become his greatest undoing and enemy by deceiving him with their antics.

A word is enough for the wise, he should reinvent government machinery for the generality of his community.

The public is watching.

Tonia Gbadebo is a public affairs analyst and resident of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

