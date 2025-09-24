Lagos Corps stops mother attempting suicide over four children’s death

After unending search for answers on what was responsible for deaths of four of her five children, a bereaved woman identified as Ms. Rasak decided to end the pain through suicide, chosing the third mainland bridge as a better venue to perfect the plans.

Understanding that sharing the idea with family members could stop the plan, the bereaved mother abandoned the only surviving child from the five children at home and proceeded to the longest bridge in West Africa, the third mainland bridge, to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon.

After many minutes of surveillance to ensure none of the law enforcement agency deployed by the Lagos State Government halt thr plan, Rasak moved to the middle of the bridge to perfect her plans

But as she prepared to conclude the plans, the officials of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) dashed in and halted the plans, preventing the bereaved mother from committing suicide.

After much persuasion, she succumbed to the LNSC patrol officers and accepted to abandon the plan of taking her life yesterday.

As gathered, she was immediately placed under the protection and care of the Corps, to avoid a return to the bridge for the suicide plan.

Initial attempts to reach her relatives in the Makoko area proved abortive. However, through persistent efforts, LNSC officials were able to contact members of her family who have taken over the case.

During interrogation by the LNSC officers, sources said that she disclosed that the demise of her four children and financial difficulties which made her become homeless.

They added that she lamented that shortly after the demise of the four children, the state government pulled down her home in Makoko axis of Yaba Local Council Development Area.

“After relocating to Ikorodu axis, she also suffered another loss during the flooding incident that submerged homes and destroyed properties. It was after this she decided to embark on the suicide to relieve her of the pains and anguish”, they added.

Speaking on the development, the General Manager of LNSA, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, commended the quick response of the officers and reiterated the Corps’ commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Lagos State.

Meanwhile, he appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report distress situations promptly to the nearest security agency.

The Corps further confirmed that an association, which had earlier pledged financial assistance to the woman, has invited her for further discussions.