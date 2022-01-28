Lagos Coroner turns down Sylvester Oromoni’s parent request to adjourn seating indefinitely

The Lagos Coroner investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old Dowen College Student, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) has turned down the family’s request to adjourn proceedings indefinitely.

It described the application filed on behalf of the deceased boy’s family by its counsel from the Law Firm of Falana & Falana, Taiwo Olawanle, as unnecessary since the court had already mandated all parties to file their applications before it.

Ruling on the application before it on Friday, the chief coroner, Magistrate Kadiri, has held that the application was vexatious especially as the court has ruled on the matter and ordered all parties to file their witness deposition by Tuesday, February 1.

Kadiri further directed that all pending witnesses should be present in court at the next sitting on Monday, January 31.

Earlier, Olawanle made the application on the grounds that other parties to the proceedings have not filed their witness depositions.

As gathered, the application was presented before the court after the father of the deceased, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, and sister to the late student were due to testify before the coroner on Friday but failed to show up.

The court has also notified all parties that subsequent sittings would hold at the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, to reduce travel time within the state to the venue.

The application was meanwhile countered by Counsel to Dowen College, Anthony Kpokpo, who described the application as tragic and urged the court to strike it out.

He noted that the move was an attempt by the Oromoni’s to stop the ongoing process to unravel all hidden fact as the truth was starting to come out.

