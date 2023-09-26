Lagos coroner to begin inquest into MohBad’s death

As part of.measurea to unravel circumstances surrounding death of fast-rising deceased afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called MohBad has been scheduled to commence on Friday, Sept 29, at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Coroner Magistrate Taofikat Shotobi approved the date, amid announcement of the autopsy report carried out by the Nigerian Police after exhuming the body.

Shotobi’s approval was made public through a letter on Tuesday and addressed to the law firm of Falana and Falana Chambers

In a letter dated September 18th, 2023 and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, the firm had requested the inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.

In its reply to the firm’s letter, the coroner said she had the directives of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Mojisola Dada, to convoke an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The late Afrobeats singer who lived in the Ikorodu area, died on September 12 at the age of 27.

