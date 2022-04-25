Lagos Coroner resumes hearing on Oromoni’s death, bars journalists

After several weeks of lull, the proceedings have resumed at the coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni, of Dowen College in Lekki axis of the state.

On the day of resumption, the Chief Coroner was said to have directed that the media be excluded from the hearing and those that should be left in the room should be relatives and others.

Announcing the directives, the registrar of the court said that the hearing was mainly for lawyers. He asked journalists and others to leave the courtroom.

The directives were said to have been made to prevent some of Oromoni’s fellow students at the Dowen College accused of beating the boy and others who allegedly played football with him.

Others expected to appear before the coroner and testify before it, particularly his roommates, who had been invited by the coroner, would be testifying to state their own side of the story,

It would be recalled that the deceased’s father had alleged that his child was beaten by some senior students and forced to drink a liquid that eventually killed him. But the school denied the claim, alleging instead that he sustained injuries while playing football with his mates.

