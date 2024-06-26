Lagos coroner orders new autopsy test on Mohbad

The Coroner, Magistrate T.A Shotobi, inquiring into the cause of death of the late hip-hop music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, has ordered that a fresh independent autopsy be conducted on the deceased body to unravel truth about what led to his death.

He said that to avoid further delay on the case before the Coroner, the autopsy report should be available for presentation on or before August 7, 2024.

Aside from that, the Magistrate mandated that the test must be carried out in the presence of the deceased singer’s family especially the his father, mother and wife of the deceased.

He noted that this will prevent any doubt on pathological report that would be released after the exercise.

The Coroner gave the order on Wednesday after listening to the request of the Alobas which was made following the inability of previous test conducted to ascertain major cause of the singer’s death.

Meanwhile, shortly after the Coroner heard had ruled on the singer’s family request, the deceased wife and her mother requested that the Coroner stopped further investigation and approve burial rites for the late singer.

Their argument were that the artiste had passed on for over nine months and further delay in his burial was affecting them psychologically.

She said; “I don’t want the autopsy be taken again because they have label me killer, a prostitute over this case, I want my husband to be buried on time before he clocks a year.”

The judge, however, turned down their request, saying, “It is unfortunate now that you are just raising the issue. But for this coronal you are ready to bury the deceased only and only if you and the family agreed to bury him.

“Your warrant to bury him is ready if the family agreed but if not, you can proceed to the high court.”

The court however adjourned till the 7th August, 2024 for further hearing.