Lagos coronavirus death toll hits 13

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Three patients admitted into Lagos isolation centres after contracting coronavirus pandemic in the state have been confirmed dead.

The death of the three patients, two males and one female, increased the number of casualties recorded after the virus was first reported in the State to 13.

Confirming the increase in casualties, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on his official social media handle on Saturday, further disclosed that the deceased were of ages of 52, 63 and 67 years respectively.

According to the Commissioner, two of the deceased had underlying health issues before contracting the virus that later claimed their lives.

He said: “The two males had no travel history or record of contact with any infected person in the state. So that is why we have continuously appeal to residents of Lagos that we all should stay indoors.

“The female was however suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria.