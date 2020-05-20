Lagos considers community-based COVID-19 isolation, treatment protocols  

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Worried by the rate of community transmission of coronavirus in the state, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans are ongoing to begin community-based isolation as part of measures to break the cycle of transmission within the state.

It explained that the measures had become imperative to mitigate the continued spread of the virus in the state while breaking the cycle of community transmission which is the current dimension at which the virus is spreading.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who revealed that the state has moved from containment stage in its handling of coronavirus pandemic, noted that it is pertinent to begin community isolation as part of its emergency response in the fight against coronavirus.

Abayomi, who revealed this while discussing the effects of coronavirus on Lagos State Healthcare system on Instagram live hosted by Adeolu Adefarasin, on Wednesday, called on Lagosians to embark on testing and confirm their coronavirus status in supporting the government measures to flatten the curve of the virus.

According to him, people with severe cases of the virus will be giving maximum attention while home-based treatment protocols will be used in the treatment of patients with mild cases.

“It’s important for the public to know that they are to confirm their COVID19 status if they are unwell.

“What we mean to flatten the curve is that we want to spread out the speed at which the virus is spreading in the community.

“We have exceeded the containment phase now. We are at the active community transmission stage.

“We will be concentrating on people with severe cases and isolating them while mild cases will be managed at home. Our attention is shifting to community-based isolation,” the Commissioner said.