Lagos commuters lament after transport costs soar ahead yuletide 

As yuletide preparations gather pace, commuters across major parts of Lagos are facing unprecedented transport fare hikes, worsening the cost-of-living pressure in the state.

Findings by journalists indicate that fares to major parts of the metropolis have surged sharply, with many routes recording increases of over 100 per cent.

A survey of motor parks and adjoining bus stops on Saturday showed that transport fares have doubled compared with what commuters paid during non-festive periods.

Commuters on the Ojodu-Berger corridor said a trip from Berger to Ikeja, formerly ₦300–₦400, now costs between ₦700 and ₦800, depending on traffic congestion and time of travel.

They added that fares from Berger to Oshodi, previously ₦400–₦500, have climbed to as high as ₦1,000 in recent days.

Other destinations, including Yaba, CMS, and Obalende, have also witnessed steep increases, with fares rising by at least 100 per cent compared with previous years.

Several commuters said that the escalating transport costs have significantly disrupted their daily budgets and reduced funds available for other necessities.

A civil servant, Akinwale Ojo, said the fare hikes had eaten deeply into his income, making routine commuting increasingly unbearable.

“Transport now takes a large part of my salary. What I used to spend in a week now lasts just two or three days,” Mr Ojo said.

He added, “On December 17, I paid ₦500 from 7-Up to Berger bus stop, instead of the usual ₦200. It is sad and discouraging.”

Another commuter, Comfort, a trader, said fares from Berger to Obalende have continued to climb in spite of earlier adjustments.

“After fuel prices went up, the fare rose from ₦700 to ₦1,000. Now, it is fixed at ₦1,400,” she explained.

She described the situation as distressing, saying, “It is painful and saddening. People are suffering and getting frustrated every day.”

Transport operators, however, attributed the rising fares to increasing operational costs and the challenge of remaining profitable.

A National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) official at the Berger axis said operators were under intense pressure to stay in business.

According to him, unions approved fare adjustments to reflect prevailing economic realities confronting drivers and vehicle owners.

“The cost of fuel, spare parts, and vehicle maintenance has increased sharply.

“Drivers also spend longer hours in traffic, burning fuel, and this affects their daily returns,” the union official said.

He appealed to drivers to exercise restraint and avoid arbitrary fare hikes, while urging authorities to tackle traffic congestion along the corridor.

Some commercial bus drivers echoed the concerns, saying maintaining old fares was no longer feasible.

A driver, Sadiq, said, “We are not happy about increasing fares, but fuel prices and repairs are too high.

“Sometimes we spend hours in traffic, burning fuel. At the end of the day, there is little left.”

The fare surge highlights the growing transport burden on Lagos residents, especially daily commuters along the busy Berger corridor.

As the festive season approaches, both commuters and operators continue to struggle to adjust to harsh economic realities.