Lagos community police boss promises better grassroots security

‎The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) General Manager, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, has promised that the community police officers will double efforts in the coming years towards intelligence gathering and foiling action that may result in security threats to residents across the state.

Oyekan stated that Lagosians should expect unwavering commitment from the LNSA officers towards enhancing public safety across communities in Lagos.

He dsclosed that the agency has concluded plans to further deepening community engagement, and strengthening collaboration with residents for a Lagos where everyone irrespective of status feel safe living in the state.

Oyekan gave the assurance yesterday after receiving an award for a distinguished service in public safety and community engagement from the Tourism Transport Summit Award 2025 ceremony, organized by, National President of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, Abiodun Odusanwo.

The organisers, meanwhile, stated that the award further cements his reputation as a transformational leader dedicated to service, excellence, and community-focused security initiatives,

According to Odusanwo, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency is performing a pioneering role in security within the country.

‎The event drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries who came to celebrate Oyekan’s exceptional leadership and commitment to community safety.

‎Among the dignitaries were, Hon. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroot Sports Development, Wale Abdulsalam, Commissioner, Code of Conduct Bureau and Hon. Kayode Akiolu, Member, House of Representatives (Lagos Island II)

‎Also present were Barr. Wasiu Ajiboye, Yemi Akiolu, Abdul Abiola and members of the LNSA management team, who joined their General Manager in celebrating remarkable achievement.