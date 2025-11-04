Lagos community police arrests two robbers in Olorunda LCDA

Commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Lagos, will now heave a sigh of relief after the community police, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), apprehended two suspected robbers in the LCDA.

The two suspects (name withheld) were identified by Okada riders as the robbers terrorising motorcyclists operating in the Ilogbo axis of the council.

It was learnt that the two suspects were arrested by the Olorunda LNSC Command while trying to snatch a motorcycle from an Okada rider in Isanmo community.

The two suspects, who posed as genuine passengers, were intercepted by the vigilant LNSC officers during the attack in the council.

As gathered, the LNSC officers were on patrol when they discovered the robbery operations and intervened, preventing the suspected robbers from dispossessing the commercial motorcyclist of his bike.

After the arrest, the commercial motorcyclist narrated that the intervention of the LNSC officers saved him from losing his Okada.

He added that before the officers’ arrival, the suspects had inflicted injuries on him, cutting his body to subdue him.

According to him, the riders thought I was one of the riders who had just arrived in the community. They boarded my motorcycle, and minutes into the journey, they tried to adjust the route to aid their plans. Although I kicked against the adjustment, I later complied to avoid an altercation between us.

“It was on the new route, they started putting out their script, and I resisted before the officers arrived and subdued them immediately”.

The General Manager, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, disclosed that the suspects, who were at about 06:13 am, have been handed over to the Nigeria Police, Morogbo Division, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Oyekan commended the swift response of the Olorunda Command officers, emphasising the Agency’s continued commitment to community safety and the protection of residents across Lagos State.