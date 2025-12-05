Lagos community police arrests 32yrs old man over woman’s death

Operatives of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LNSC) has apprehended a 32-year-old man, Oluwatobi Olofin for allegedly killing a woman in Ikoyi–Obalende LCDA of Lagos State.

The young man was arrested by operatives attached to the the Lion Building Detachment of the local enforcement agency after receiving a distress call concerning the man’s action.

As gathered, the agency received the distress call on Friday, from a resident, who reported the case to the agency after attempt to wake the victim, who was identified as Fathia Thomas, proved abortive.

According to the witness, who was only identified as passerby, the suspect violently assaulting the victim, along Igbosere Street, Lagos Island opposite BIGI company in the Obalende area of Ikoyi–Obalende LCDA of the state.

The agency in a statement released to newsmen, the witness, upon initial attempt to intervene, observed that the female victim had stopped breathing, prompting her to raise an alarm.

Following the alarm raised by the witness, whose name was not disclosed, officers of the LNSC, supported by members of a local vigilante group, responded immediately.

“On arrival at the scene, the suspect attempted to mask the situation by lying beside the victim as though nothing had occurred. However, upon sighting the LNSC officers, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended,” the agency disclosed.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been handed over to the Lion Building Command of the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation and necessary action.

The General Manager of the agency, Ifalade Oyekan, reaffirmed the agency remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents across Lagos State.