Lagos, Commonwealth sign agreement on attracting new investors

The Lagos State Government and the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council (CWEIC) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to attract international investors and channel capital into key sectors of the state’s economy.

The partnership aims to convert investment opportunities into actionable projects that will drive infrastructure development, create jobs, and strengthen Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading investment hub.

It will leverage CWEIC’s global network across 56 countries to connect investors, financial institutions, and business leaders with Lagos’ strategic priorities in infrastructure, trade, energy, technology, healthcare, and housing.

Speaking at a press conference at the Banquet Hall, Marina, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the Invest Lagos 3.0 platform is designed to transform investment discussions into tangible projects, attract global capital, and position Lagos as Africa’s premier destination for sustainable economic growth and private sector-led development.

“The strategic partnership with CWEIC will strengthen cross-border trade, mobilize structured investments, and create jobs across key sectors of the economy,” Sanwo-Olu said, adding that the initiative focuses on infrastructure, urban mobility, trade facilitation, energy, industrial development, technology, healthcare, and housing.

He emphasized that Invest Lagos 3.0 is transaction-focused, converting opportunities into measurable projects that will drive GDP growth, expand the tax base, and improve residents’ quality of life.

“Our ambition is clear: Lagos must not only attract capital, it must structure it. Invest Lagos 3.0 aligns with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda and Lagos State Development Plan 2052,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu added that this year’s summit will convene 500 to 600 high-level delegates, including global institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, structured finance specialists, trade networks, and senior public sector leaders.

CWEIC CEO Samantha Cohen described Lagos as one of Africa’s most important cities with a robust business network outside the UK.

She praised the partnership, noting that the Commonwealth Private Sector Hub, spanning 56 countries and 25 Nigerian partners, will bring international investors to explore structured investment opportunities.

“We are grateful for the trust, partnership, and leadership Lagos has demonstrated, and we look forward to supporting the city in attracting global investment that drives sustainable growth and prosperity,” Cohen said.