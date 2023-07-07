Lagos committee on Alaba market demolition begins deliberation

The Technical Committee sets up by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, to discuss on distressed buildings pulled down and others identified for removal in Alaba market has commenced deliberations to resolve all issues surrounding construction within the international market in the state.

During deliberations, the committe would be looking at construction of new structures and best solutions for the old buildings not to cave in on the traders while doing business within the market.

At its inaugural meeting yesterday held at the Lagos State Building Control Agency’s (LASBCA) Headquarters, Ikeja, the committee members identity were made public with everyone promising their commitment towards the actualisation of their mandate.

Members of the committe include the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD), Oluwole Sotire, the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, a member of Igbo businessmen in Nigeria, Samuel Ohuabunwa, and President General, Chinedu Ukatu.

Other members were the General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Kehinde Oshinaike, General Obi Umahi (retd.), Chris Maduka and Tony Nwaku.

At the meeting, Sotire disclosed that the the committee was set up to look into the demolition carried out by the government within the market after the buildings were discovered to have become a threat to lives and property in the state.

The permanent secretary added that the committee would be required to proffer lasting solutions that would be beneficial to both traders and the government on buildings within the market.

He emphasised that the State Government is interested in financial prosperity of all Lagosians as well as the safety of lives and properties, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure that things are properly done.

The LASBCA boss, Oki, declared the

the Agency’s readiness to work with other members of the committee to deliver on the Terms of Reference.

Representing the traders, Ohuabunwa, who commended the efforts of the State Government for initiating the committee, stated that the move would help douse tension amongst the Igbos especially those living and doing business in the state.

He, meanwhile, appealed to other members of the committee to consider various ways of addressing issues of distressed structures without putting pains on the traders.

On his part, Ukatu affirmed that all parties would abide by the recommendation of the committee, to allow peace and harmony between the traders and the government.

However, he applauded the Governor for setting up the technical committee, saying, this will strengthen the ties between the Ndigbos and their host community.

