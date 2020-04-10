Lagos Commissioner urges youth to utilize lockdown for online learning, volunteerism

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, has called on youths in the state to take advantage of restrictions placed on movement and stay-at-home directives by both state and Federal Governments for personal development.

He explained that several reported cases of contravention of the lockdown orders by residents who were engaging in group exercise and footballing activities on major highways of the state which could easily aid community spread of the virus had necessitated the advice.

The Commissioner noted that though the restriction period was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed coronavirus cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting further spread to other states, the youth should seized the opportunity by taking online courses and volunteerism for self development.

Dawodu, in a statement he personally signed and released to newsmen on Friday, explained that the government is aware of the hardship being faced by the citizens, but the citizens must play their part in supporting government efforts in its fight against the pestilence.

He added that the decision to shut down all sporting facilities across the state was a tough but necessary one taken in the best interest of the masses to prevent a spread of the Coronavirus disease, adding that residents should endure until such times control is gained and normalcy is returned.

”The total disregard for the stay-at-home order by some people in the State is inexcusable. I will advise our youths to channel their energy and vigour to productive ventures during this period, by engaging in positive usage of the social media and devoting more time to studying and learning,” the statement said.

He, however, commended some of the youths who had already registered to complement the State government’s efforts in the fight against the novel virus through volunteerism in the state.

While urging more of the youth population in the State to also register as volunteers under the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, via www.lsvc.ng, Dawodu explained that the act is capable of providing opportunities for enrollees to learn new skills, become better persons and secure job placements.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Ministry has devised a faster means of attending to cases of abuse in Lagos through the special phones lines: 08172457792, 09077333426 to allow residents report cases or issues relating to sexual, domestic and child abuse for a prompt response.