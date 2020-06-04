Lagos commissioner, Lawal, resigns, to become Oniru monarch

By Monsuru Olowopejo

After several months of dispute among Onirus family on who to become the traditional ruler for Oniru kingdom, the commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, has been picked to occupy the throne, though, the development is yet to be made official.

As a confirmation to the latest development, the commissioner immediately tendered his resignation before official an announcement of him as the next traditional ruler of Oniru kingdom.

The Guild can authoritatively report that the ceremony of the new monarch is on the way and that leaders in the state were said to be in support of Lawal’s emergence as the new traditional ruler for the kingdom.

As gathered, the selection of the former commissioner was to neutralize the feud between the Ajasa family and the family of the immediate late past monarch, Abiodun Oniru.

Prior to his selection as the new monarch, there had been consultations among leaders and other first-class traditional rulers to bring the feud between the two rivalry families.

When The Guild contacted Lawal, he confirmed his resignation as commissioner of Agriculture to Lagos state and how he was been selected as a new traditional ruler for the Oniru kingdom.

Besides, leaders and traditional rulers in Lagos felt the need for immediate mediation among the family after race for the throne was getting messier and they thought it necessary to select a neutral person to become the next ruler of the kingdom in order to restore peace to the kingdom and end the feud that may lead to bloodshed among brothers.

After leaders and traditional rulers’ decisions on the choice of Lawal as the new monarch, captains of industry, young and old indigene of the kingdom have been sending messages to Lawal, a confirmation of his selection as the new monarch for the kingdom.

The 50years old former commissioner graduated from University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State in 1992, and proceeded to obtain his post-graduate degree in violence, conflict, and development from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, United Kingdom (UK) in 2008.

After brief a stint at the federal ministry of science and technology in 1994 as a scientific officer, Lawal joined the Nigerian Police Force and was commissioned as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent.

Five years after been enlisted as a police officer, he served as Aide-De-Camp to National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007.

At the expiration of the administration, Lawal was promoted to the rank of a superintendent of police and voluntarily retired a year later. And months after, Lawal was appointed as Special Adviser to Babatunde Fashola, then governor of the state, on special projects.

He was first appointed Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in 2011. In 2015, he was again appointed Commissioner of Housing by the immediate governor of the state, Akinkunmi Ambode.