Lagos commissioner declares zero tolerance for building collapse

The newly appointed Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, has declared zero tolerance for building collapse across Lagos state.

He stated that the ministry under his watch would ensure there is transparency in the built industry to curb issues of collapse building that had resulted in lost of lives and property in the state.

Olumide made this known when he and the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, assumed office after they were sworn in alongside other cabinet members by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Ikeja.

The Commissioner promised to build on successes and introduce progressive initiatives to further revolutionize the sector while working effectively with all stakeholders.

Earlier, Babatunde, who returned to the post he served under Sanwo-Olu’s first term, called for continued cooperation and teamwork.

The duo were received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire, Surveyor-General, Lagos State, Ayokunu Adeshina, General Managers of Agencies of the ministry and senior management staff of the Ministry.

