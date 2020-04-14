Lagos commences food relief distribution, cash transfer after lockdown extension

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following the Federal Government announcement of a two-week extension in lockdown effective in several states including Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that his administration would focus on the provision of adequate welfare and security for residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu explained that recent reports of crime and unrests, as well as the expected economic effects of the additional lockdown period on Lagosians would be mitigated through the implementation of welfare programs, and also by putting additional effort into provision of security in the communities.

The governor stated that his administration was set to commence roll out of phase two of the Lagos Food Relief distribution, through which staple food palliative would be dispensed to indigent and aged members of society with aim to mitigate some of the hardships caused by the apex government’s stay-at-home-order.

Through a post released his social media page on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said that in order to provide help for the poorest residents in the state, the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s Conditional Cash Transfer Program had been kicked off with disbursement of N20,000 to several recipients.

He added that the conditional cash transfer program, in tandem with the state food relief distribution drive would go a long way in providing succor for Lagosians during such trying times.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that his administration recognized the fact that the lockdown extension would be difficult for the people of Lagos state, and noted that the state government was ready to put in place measures to mitigate the negative effects of the situation being undergone by its residents.

“My biggest focus now is security and welfare. On security, there have been reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas… The Police have been responsive but in the last 24 hours, we have worked to increase surveillance and response time… Lagos Food Relief distribution which is targeted at the vulnerable is on course. The federal government’s conditional cash transfer has also begun to help reduce the burden… We are working on doing more”.

He assured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to putting coronavirus under control in the state, and in Nigeria as a whole, as well as ensuring safety and well being of the state’s residents.

Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation for the cooperation and empathy shown by the people towards his administration and pledged that the state government would not relent on its oars in its fight against the global viral pandemic.

“We have to do more and the government will do more, let’s beat COVID19 together”, he said.