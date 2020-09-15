JUST IN: Lagos college staff hit streets over unpaid salary

Academic activities at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), barely 24/hours after resumption, has been brought to a sudden halt by staff that barricaded the institution entrance over unpaid minimum wages.

The staff were said to have blocked the school gates early in the day with a claim that the institution’s management was not sincere on payment of the new minimum wages.

As gathered, the aggrieved staff were said to have earlier decided to embrace dialogue and not adopt strategies embraced by their colleagues in other institutions in demanding for accurate payment of their wages.

Also, the staff earlier decision was said to have been reached as a way to protect students in their terminal classes that were yet to write their examinations in the institution.

The Guild gathered that the earlier decision has been put aside after the staff efforts to get AOCOED management to dialogue on when payment of the new wages would be effectively paid and other benefits cleared, the management was said not to have an affirmative response and that the staff decided to halt academic exercise.

It was learnt that the protest that has halted academic activities was led by the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of AOCOED who were said to have chained the institution gate to ensure compliance.

MORE DETAILS LATER