Lagos collapsed three-storey building death toll jumps to 10

Two additional bodies of tenants have been recovered by emergency search and rescue officials under the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed in Ebutte-Metta axis of Lagos State, increasing the death toll from eight to 10.

A breakdown of the deceased statistics after the emergency officials completed their search and rescue operation showed that six male bodies were recovered while four females were pronounced dead.

Also, another occupant of the building has been brought out under rubbles by the team on Monday, increasing number of people that escaped death after the building caved in from 23 to 24.

Of the 24 survivors, two were said to have suffered severe injuries and were currently on admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja where medical experts were battling to ensure they survive.

The building at 24 Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta, collapsed yesterday, at about 11 pm, when many of the occupants had returned to their various apartments in preparation for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, disclosed the statistics on Monday during an interview with pressmen at the scene of the disaster, which occurred barely 24 hours after.

Meanwhile, the landlord’s son, in whose care the collapsed three-storey building in Ebute-Meta was entrusted, said that he gave the occupants of the building a notice to quit when the building became so distressed and not habitable.

The owner’s son, who did not want his name in print, narrated that all efforts to evict the occupants before it caved in proved abortive, as the tenants turned down all his suggestions.

Addressing newsmen before the death toll rises, the caretaker said that he was living in the building with other occupants when he noticed signs of distress and that none of them heed his warning.

He said that the notice to quit was eventually handed over to the occupants but they failed to comply and that he left the building with his family to avoid the disaster.

The caretaker said that he had not collected rental fees from the tenants for a long time as he expected them to pack out but they did not, even after threatening them with all enforcement agencies.

