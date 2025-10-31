Lagos collapsed building death toll increases to two

The death toll from the two-storey building that collapsed in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State has increased to two workers and eight others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

As gathered, the second worker’s body was recovered under rubble of the collapsed building at No. 28 Baale Alayabiagba Street, Ajegunle, by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its Lagos counterparts, as well as other emergency agencies.

The death toll was confirmed through a statement released by NEMA on Friday after the completion of the rescue operations at the collapsed building site in the state.

According to the agency, “The Lagos Operations Office (LOO) of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has responded to a building collapse incident at No. 28 Baale Alayabiagba Street, Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Thursday, 30th October, 2025.

“Immediately after receiving the distress call, the Agency deployed its Search and Rescue team to the scene. On arrival, responders commenced coordinated rescue operations alongside other emergency agencies, with NEMA utilizing its extrication equipment to support efforts at the site. The collapsed structure was a two-storey building with a penthouse.

“A total of eight persons were rescued alive and attended to by medical personnel, while two fatalities were recorded and recovered from the rubble.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the collapse occurred during an unauthorized manual demolition conducted by unqualified individuals. The structure had previously been earmarked for demolition, but the incident took place when a critical beam was compromised during the unsafe process.

“The rescue operation was completed with all persons accounted for. Clearing of debris and further safety assessments are ongoing, as authorities work to ensure public safety and prevent secondary incidents.

“NEMA urges building owners, contractors, and residents to adhere strictly to approved demolition procedures and engage qualified professionals to avoid preventable tragedies”.