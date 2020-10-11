Lagos collapse building death toll hits seven

No fewer than seven persons died and 20 others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Obalende, Eti-Osa Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

As gathered, those recovered from the building situated at 60 Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, which was said to be under construction, were 20 persons working on the site,10 of which sustained minor injuries and 10 others with severe injuries.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said that the 10 rescued victims with serious injuries have been transferred to the Lagos Island General hospital by the agency’s paramedics for adequate medical attention and that those with minor injuries were treated and discharged on spot.

Through a statement on Sunday, LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said that the building had earlier been sealed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) for contravening the state’s physical planning law before the owner started illegal construction that led to the incident on Sunday.

He said eye witness accounts have it that the casting of the third floor was in progress today when the building suddenly collapsed at the illegal construction site.

“The increasing recorded losses where work recommenced earlier today, was attributed to the fact that, while some of the workers were busy working their shift, those who came off shift, were also at the illegal construction site relaxing before the disaster occurred.

“Further on-site investigations during LASEMA’s ongoing operation which yet to access a portion said to be occupied by some of the workers revealed that the collapsed building at the above stated address, had been sealed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, for obvious reasons of contraventions.

“It was also revealed that the owner of the said structure had commenced clandestine operations in the wee hours of today (Sunday), an illegal action which directly resulted to this unfortunate incident that has so far claimed to 7 lives and resulted in multiple injuries for the several rescued,” the statement said.