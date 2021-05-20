Report on Interest
under logo

Nigeria coronavirus cases jump to 493, 51 new ones in Lagos,…

The Guild

Gunmen seize God’s belongings after attacking six churches…

The Guild

38yrs-old drug baron, other lands in NDLEA net

Baraqah
MetroNews

Lagos club owner, 14 others in EFCC custody over cybercrime

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained a club owner, Emeka Kingsley, alongside 14 other entrepreneurs for their alleged involvement in cyber frauds in Lagos State.

As stated, the club owner and other suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been apprehended by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office.

Kingsley was arrested alongside Adesoye Hussain Kehinde, Seun Joseph Adefala, Adebayo Gbadebo, Adebogun Olumuyiwa Adebowale, Aruna Ikoghane Odunayo, Israel Oluwatoyin.

Others apprehended include Junaid Idris Oladimeji, John Nnachi Ugochukwu, Oluwadare Olaiyan Aboderin, Ridwan Temitope Dada, Amosu Johnson Toby, Jimoh Kazeem Tunde, Oyemade Michael, and Akeem Dada.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said that the suspects were arrested at Kingsley’s club, named Glass House in the Abule Egba area of the state.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by the commission personnel followed actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The EFCC spokesman further listed items recovered from the suspects to include, cars, mobile phones, and a laptop computer. He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the Commission concludes the ongoing investigation.

Baraqah 262 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: