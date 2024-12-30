Lagos churches, mosques, nightclubs to obtain noise permits

As part of measures to control noise pollution in Lagos, the State Government has implemented stricter measures against business operators and religious institutions to monitor their noise levels through obtaining permits for gatherings involving amplified sound across the state.

Under the policy, event centers, nightclubs, lounges, bars, and worship centres will be expected to approach the government with their event to obtain noise pollution permit for the gathering.

According to the current administration, the regulations are to safeguard residents’ health and well-being during the festive season and beyond. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in an announcement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, stressed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on noise pollution.

He stated that events with amplified sound must be conducted in sound-proof, enclosed spaces to protect residents from the harmful effects of excessive noise.

They also include: “Establishments such as worship centres, nightclubs, lounges, and bars must now obtain permits for events involving amplified sound, and ensure these activities take place in sound-proof, enclosed spaces to protect neighbouring residents.” To enforce the directives, the government has established a Special Task Force on Noise Pollution, under the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The task force, in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LSNSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), would oversee compliance, arrest offenders, and prosecute violators of noise regulations.