Lagos Christian pilgrims airlift begins Saturday

The Lagos State Government has officially commenced the 2025 Christian pilgrimage exercise, with 200 pilgrims scheduled to depart Lagos for Israel and Jordan on Saturday, 31st January 2026, as the first batch.

The airlift follows a series of preparatory activities, including a service of dedication held to spiritually consecrate the journey and align participants with the objectives of the pilgrimage.

The first batch comprises 200 pilgrims drawn from 400 registered participants, with the remaining pilgrims set to depart in subsequent batches.

The exercise is coordinated by the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, covering logistics such as air travel, accommodation, daily movements, and welfare throughout the pilgrimage.

Speaking at the dedication service on Thursday, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, emphasized that the pilgrimage is a spiritual assignment rather than a routine trip, urging pilgrims to remain focused and conduct themselves responsibly.

“This journey is not just about travelling; it is about purpose. Pilgrims are expected to go with thanksgiving, prayers, and a renewed commitment to God,” Layode said.

He added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady expect participants to uphold discipline, patience, and unity, and to pray for Lagos State, Nigeria, and the nation’s leaders.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, assured pilgrims of comprehensive welfare arrangements, including transportation, accommodation, daily movement schedules, medical support, and the presence of doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists throughout the exercise.

Acknowledging the security-sensitive environment in Israel and Jordan, speakers reminded participants to remain vigilant, respect local laws, avoid unnecessary risks, and maintain unity and discipline, stressing that the spiritual purpose of the pilgrimage must remain the priority.

Ogunsanya further urged first-time visitors to Israel to exercise prudence and avoid actions that could compromise their safety, noting that pilgrims’ conduct reflects not just on themselves but on Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The government confirmed that all pilgrims have assigned hotels and movement schedules to ensure orderliness and ease of coordination, warning that any breach of guidelines would attract sanctions.

The pilgrimage will continue in batches, with close monitoring to guarantee a safe and peaceful journey for all participants.