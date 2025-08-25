Lagos, China to strengthen cultural ties, tourism

As part of the efforts to showcase the Lagos heritage, the State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with China to strengthen culture, tourism, travel policy, research, and others.

The partnership is also focusing on advancing mutual cultural understanding and identifying new opportunities in the tourism and creative sectors between both parties.

This was disclosed on Monday when the Consulate General Chinese Embassy. Yan Luping, was received by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Idris Aregbe, at the Ministry in Ikeja, the state capital.

Aregbe, who highlighted the Lagos Cultural Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting the state’s diverse cultural identity both locally and internationally, commended the Chinese community for their growing contributions to Lagos and expressed the government’s desire to make the state their “second home.”

According to the Special Adviser, in a statement issued on his official page on Monday, activities such as the 72-hour Lagos Cultural Weekend and other cultural events are designed not only to promote tourism but also to foster cross-cultural understanding between nations.

Discussions at the meeting, which took place in Lagos, centred on areas of cooperation including cultural and natural heritage protection, joint research projects, tourism development, and policies to improve travel and cultural exchange.

Both parties expressed optimism about creating more job opportunities and economic benefits through such collaboration.

The Special Adviser disclosed that the Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in Lagos cultural initiatives and pledged support for future bilateral cultural projects that will further enrich the relationship between both sides.

“This mission reinforces our shared vision, for Nigeria to win, for China to win, and for our peoples to win together,” Aregbe added.

The Chinese delegation includes Vice Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress, Lu Bo; and the Vice Chairman for the Standing Committee of Guangxi People’s Congress, Zhang Xiaoqin, as well as others.