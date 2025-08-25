Lagos, China partner to strengthening cultural ties, tourism

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cultural and tourism collaboration with China, as the state played host to the Consul General of the Chinese Embassy and a delegation from Guangxi Province on a courtesy visit.

The high-level meeting, which involved directors from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, focused on advancing mutual cultural understanding and identifying new opportunities in the tourism and creative sectors.

Speaking during the engagement, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, highlighted the Lagos Cultural Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting the state’s diverse cultural identity both locally and internationally.

Aregbe also commended the Chinese community for their growing contributions to Lagos and expressed the government’s desire to make the state their “second home.”

According to the Special Adviser, in a statement issued on his official page on Monday, activities such as the 72-hour Lagos Cultural Weekend and other cultural events are designed not only to promote tourism but also to foster cross-cultural understanding between nations.

Discussions at the meeting which took place in Lagos, centred on areas of cooperation including cultural and natural heritage protection, joint research projects, tourism development, and policies to improve travel and cultural exchange.

Both parties expressed optimism about creating more job opportunities and economic benefits through such collaboration.

The Chinese delegation, in response, expressed keen interest in Lagos cultural initiatives and pledged support for future bilateral cultural projects that will further enrich the relationship between both sides.

“This mission reinforces our shared vision, for Nigeria to win, for China to win, and for our peoples to win together,” Aregbe concluded.