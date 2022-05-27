Lagos commerce chamber sensitizes five communities on gas use benefits

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Community Development Committee (CDC) have begun the second phase of their sensitization programme on the benefits of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across five communities in the state.

The sensitisation is said to hold for five Fridays in five listed locations which include: Ikorodu, Agboyi Ketu, Igando Ikotun, Agbado Oke Odo and Lagos Island zone.

The President of LCCI, Michael Olawale-Cole, said that the programme was designed to intensify awareness of the benefits of using LPG as alternatives to charcoal, firewood and kerosene.

Olawale-Cole noted that the move was in line with the chamber’s mandate to promote a conducive business environment and with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 7 on access to reliable, sustainable and modern energy.

According to him, the usage of biomass and other dirty fuels leads to harmful, destructive outcomes and diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, breathing problems, lung cancer, and asthma, among others.

“Continuous use of dirty fuels could lead to premature deaths, increased childhood and adult illnesses and strain on the healthcare system. The smoke and pollution released when we burn kerosene is also damaging to the environment.

“Burning biomass and kerosene release greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) which cause climate change; these existential problems to the entire human race are the rationale for the adoption of cleaner energy like LPG,” he said.

Olawale-Cole, during the pilot scheme which took off at the Sabo Market, Ikorodu, on Friday, noted that in spite of the advantages of LPG over other energy options, the transition remains very low in Nigeria and Lagos state, in particular.

He said that the sensitisation programme would be a contribution to the transition process which is critical to eliminating attitudinal barriers and socioeconomic misgivings about LPG.

On his part, the State Chairman, CDC, Amusat Azeez, emphasised the dangers of using coal, firewood and kerosene stove on overall health and the environment.

Azeez further encouraged women to begin to transition to better cooking sources such as gas due to its more economical, healthier and faster benefits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

