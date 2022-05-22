Lagos cart pusher bags 3months jail term for stealing iron rods

A Lagos mobile court sitting in Bolade Oshodi axis of Lagos has sentenced a 32-year-old, Abubakar Sanni, to three months for stealing iron rods and vandalism in Victoria Island axis of the state.

Sanni was said to be a cart pusher and was found vandalising the items by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) monitoring team around Karim Kotun axis.

He was sentenced by magistrate T. O. Fashina after pleading guilty to the crime when he was arraigned for engaging in the act that was against the law.

Speaking after the court sitting, Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said that cart pushing remains outlawed in the state.

He said: “The menace of cart pushers has led to the rise of indiscriminate waste disposal, coupled with the fact that criminal elements now hide under it to perpetuate their crimes”.

Odumboni noted that the Authority, since the inception of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, had introduced various programmes and initiatives aimed at making Lagos cleaner and livable for all, as well as empowering PSP operators, to effectively discharge their statutory duties.

“Since the present administration assumed office, we have taken definite steps towards addressing waste management challenges in the state. One of such was, absorbing many of the outlawed cart pushers into the business of recycling, so as to preserve their livelihood. However, this magnanimous gesture of government shouldn’t be taken for granted,” he stated.

The LAWMA boss reminded the general public of the current offensive on all forms of environmental infractions, adding that the agency would not fold its hands and watch some people destroy efforts targeted at making the environment in the state a sustainably cleaner one, adding that anyone caught contravening the Environmental Laws would face the full wrath of the law.

“Our enforcement team has been repositioned to monitor the environment across the metropolis and ensure that environmental defaulters are arrested and prosecuted. Currently, some offenders have been arrested and prosecuted for various infractions. This will serve as a deterrent to those bent on eroding the recent gains made on the environment,” he said.

Odumboni renewed his plea for environmental friendliness, urging residents to embrace the culture of bagging and containerizing their waste, and patronizing assigned PSP operators instead of cart pushers, who engage in indiscriminate dumping of refuse at road medians, canals, and other unauthorized locations.

Residents were also admonished to call LAWMA toll-free lines 07080601020 and 617, for all complaints and inquiries on waste management-related matters in their area.

