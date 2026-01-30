Lagos car dealer in custody over N1m car fraud

A car dealer in Badagry, Lagos, Kemisola Sossa, has been held up for trial following an alleged vehicle fraud to the tune of N1 million.

51-year-old Sossa was arraigned over the allegations in a three-count-charge of fraud, theft and breach of peace as imposed on him by the police who stated that the alleged act contravened the laws stipulated in the state.

The Prosecutor, Edet Ekpo, told the sitting that the defendant, at the Ajara area in Badagry, collected the sum from the complainant, one Omolara Nofiu, for the purchase of a Volkswagen Golf car which he failed to deliver to her as agreed.

Ekpo, at the Badagry Magistrate Court, where the suspect was arraigned on Friday, added that Sossa, rather, converted the money to his use and acted in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when asked for a refund.

The Prosecutor later mentioned that the accused act is a violation of Sections 168, 287 and 314, of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Following his submissions, and the suspect’s non-guilty plea, the Presiding Magistrate, Nurudeen Layeni, called for more investigation but ordered a N500,000 bail on Sossa with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni ruled that one of the sureties must own a business and provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government but added that Sossa be remanded in prison until he fulfills the bail conditions.

He called for a re-arraignment of Sossa on February 23.