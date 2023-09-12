Lagos cabinet nominee turns down appointment, resumes as Abuja mandate secretary

Efforts by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly setup his cabinet and hit the ground running may have suffered another setback after a nominee expected to give the cabinet more pedigree turned down appointment in the state for the Federal Capital Territory Abuja mandate secretary job.

The cabinet nominee, Adedolapo Fasawe, who would have either served in the Ministry of Health or Environment considering that she is a medical expert and was the immediate past General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), turned down the appointment to serve President Bola Tinubu in Abuja

As gathered, Fasawe, who was the immediate LASEPA boss, was awaiting the swearing-in ceremony in Lagos when the president requested her service to help turn around the FCT Abuja, serving as the Mandate Secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat.

Sources close to her disclosed that she informed Sanwo-Olu of the development and the governor, with the understanding that the President remains his political leader, approved Fasawe’s decision to turn down the cabinet job, even after the Lagos State Assembly had cleared her name.

In her new job, Fasawe will act like a commissioner for health and environment as Abuja does not have commissioners or Special Advisers, since the president oversees the seat of power through the Minister of FCT.

A source from the Presidency disclosed to The Guild that President Tinubu specifically demanded that she come to Abuja and serve under his administration after witnessing how Fasawe’s contribution to health and environment in Lagos, including free health missions she conducted to reduce the health cost burden on indigents Lagosians and how Fasawe tackled pollution across the state.

The source added that she was seen by the president as a utility that would afford his government to cut costs, as there would not be any need to appoint another secretary to singularly oversee either the health or environment across the FCT.

Fasawe on Tuesday was sworn in alongside six others to join the Rivers State former governor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of FCT, to restore normalcy across Abuja..

Other appointees were Bitrus Garki as the Secretary of the Area Council Services Secretariat; Lawan Geidam as Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat; Danlami Ihayyo as Secretary of Education.

Also, Salman Dako, as Secretary of Legal Services Secretariat; Barrister Chinedum Elechi as Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP; Uboku Tom Nyah as Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat, and Muntari Abdulkadir as the Secretary of the Social Development Secretariat.

Wike, meanwhile, charged newly appointed mandate Secretaries of the FCT Administration to work in synergy for the overall success of the Administration.

The Minister who gave the charge shortly after the appointed secretaries were sworn-in today, August 12, 2023 at a brief ceremony held at the FCDA conference hall, stressed the need for the sharing of ideas to overcome challenges and achieve set goals effectively, urging them to work towards transforming the FCT to a world-class city.

He said: “I encourage all of you, our Mandate Secretaries, to communicate amongst yourselves, share ideas, and support each other in your roles. We are part of a team, and ultimately, what affects one of us tends to affect all. By working together and learning from each other, we can overcome challenges more effectively and achieve our goals.

“Let us commence our work with determination, dedication, and the firm belief that, together, we will build a brighter future for the people of the FCT. I have every confidence in your abilities and commitment to this noble cause. Together, we will transform the Federal Capital Territory into a world-class city that we can all be proud of”.

While congratulating the new secretaries on their appointments, Barr. Wike assured of his commitment to work with them to turn the FCT into a world-class national capital.

The Minister said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each of our newly sworn-in Mandate Secretaries. Your appointment to these crucial positions reflects not only your individual capabilities but also the collective trust and expectations that the government and the people of the FCT have placed in you.

“Today, we mark the beginning of a new chapter, one that demands dedication, diligence, and a steadfast commitment to service. And I stand here today with a profound sense of responsibility and optimism. It is my privilege to serve as the FCT Minister and to work with you as we embark on a mission of rebuilding and developing the FCT into a world-class capital territory”.

He added, “This task has been entrusted to us by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and it comes at a time when our beloved capital city is in need of renewal.

“Over the past few weeks, I have had the opportunity to undertake various tours and assessments within the FCT, and I must admit that I have been less than impressed with some of the observations I have made. It is incumbent upon us to address these issues with determination and urgency, particularly regarding our procurement processes. Transparency, efficiency, and accountability must become the cornerstones of our administration.

“As Mandate Secretaries, your role in this journey of transformation is pivotal. You are not only advisors but also leaders and implementers of our policies. You have a duty to translate our vision into tangible actions that will shape the future of the FCT.

“I urge you to approach your responsibilities with unwavering dedication, for service is a privilege that often demands sacrifices. Be prepared to make those sacrifices, as our mission is greater than any one of us”.

Wike stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has entrusted his team with the monumental task of rebuilding and developing the FCT into a world-class city and to achieve this, several key areas that are essential for the progress of our city and the well-being of our residents must be addressed.

“First and foremost, we will give due attention to the development of our satellite towns. The prosperity and well-being of our residents extend beyond the city center, and it is our responsibility to ensure that all areas of the FCT experience progress and development.

“A significant aspect of our mission will be the enhancement of our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile. We must explore innovative ways to raise the necessary funds to support our development agenda. This is crucial to finance the ambitious projects and initiatives we have planned.

“Public transportation is a major challenge that we must address comprehensively. No modern city can function effectively and efficiently without a reliable and comprehensive public transportation system. We are committed to establishing an integrated and efficient transport network that meets the needs of our residents.

“Environmental sanitation is another pressing concern, as expressed by our residents. Clean and well-maintained surroundings are not only a reflection of our city’s pride but also a fundamental requirement for a healthy and prosperous community. It is a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens, and we must work collaboratively to ensure a cleaner and greener FCT.

“Security, an equally shared responsibility, is paramount to the well-being of our residents. We will collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies and communities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all. Without security, we cannot hope to achieve our development goals.

“In addition to these, we will place significant emphasis on the social sector. There is a pressing need to uplift our education, agriculture, and health sectors to world-class standards. A well-educated and healthy population is the foundation of any prosperous city, and we must provide our citizens with access to quality education, healthcare, and agricultural opportunities.

“Furthermore, our tourism sector holds tremendous potential for economic growth and job creation. We will work diligently to promote and develop our unique cultural and natural assets to attract both local and international visitors, thereby boosting our economy.

“I wish to reiterate my unwavering determination to bring our city development back in line with the Abuja Master Plan. Infractions will be dealt with decisively, and non-compliant buildings will be subject to appropriate measures, including removal and penalties. It is essential that we uphold the standards and integrity of our city.

“In addition to addressing infractions, we will closely examine our laws and seek ways to strengthen them, closing any loopholes that offenders may exploit to the detriment of the administration and the people of the FCT”.

The Swearing-in was performed by a representative of the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice C.O Aghashieze.

