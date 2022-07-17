Lagos businesswoman in NDLEA net for drugs peddling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 27-year-old businesswoman, Opoola Mujidat for drug peddling at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, MMIA, Lagos.

Mujidat was said to have hidden drugs concealed in fetish bowls, containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound male passengers.

The passengers, who were Raji Babatunde Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi were said to have been travelling together to Oman, Middle East on Ethiopian Airlines flight when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

A search of their luggage were said to have revealed that wraps of cannabis sativa were hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.

As disclosed through a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat who was still within the vicinity gave the bag containing the illicit substance to them at the airport.

Babafemi stated that she was promptly arrested and that she accepted responsibility that she brought the luggage for the two passengers to give to her husband in Oman.

The Spokesperson stated that Mujidat, who hails from Oyo East LGA in Oyo State, also confessed during preliminary interview that the bag containing the food items were packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA, for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity,

He further warned the drug cartels that no matter the ingenuity of their modes of concealment, the dedicated workforce of the Agency will always expose them and their tricks.

