Lagos businessman kills friend during argument in Ikoyi

The Nigerian Police has arrested a murder suspect in Lagos. The man identified as Okeke Johnchris allegedly committed the crime following a misunderstanding with the deceased.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi said Okeke and one William Wisdom had a “violent confrontation” in the Ikoyi area of Lagos last week.

“Following a heated argument, Okeke allegedly rammed his Lexus saloon car into William, inflicting severe injuries. William was rushed to Gbagada General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Adejobi said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“A team of detectives visited the scene, and the deceased was taken to IDH Morgue in Yaba for an autopsy. The suspect has been apprehended and is currently in police custody pending the conclusion of investigations and arraignment.”

He warned Nigerians against “violent confrontations” with others and encouraged “those offended to seek proper redress through stipulated legal procedures. Citizens must avoid taking the law into their own hands”.

In another development, police operatives in the same state “intercepted a suspected hoodlum identified as Wisdom Obi ‘m’, 24 years”.

“The suspect was riding an unregistered motorcycle at the Abule Ado bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Amuwo Odofin. Upon searching the suspect, a brownie pistol along with 13 rounds of live ammunition was discovered concealed within an MP3 radio,” he said, adding that he was taken into custody, his motorcycle, and recovered items documented as exhibits.

Similarly, four suspected traffic robbers were nabbed by officers of the Orile Iganmu Division of the Lagos Police Command.

Adejobi identified them as: “Kadir Ibrahim ‘m’, Ifeanyin John ‘m’, Oduwole Shola ‘m’, and Rilwan Olajuwon ‘m’”.

The Force spokesman said they were arrested “while they were attempting to rob passengers of a broken-down vehicle at the Ascon White Sand area of Orile Iganmu. The suspects are currently in custody as investigations proceed”