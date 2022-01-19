Lagos businessman bags life imprisonment for impregnating sister-in-law

A 38-year-old businessman, Ofure Siakpere, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for defiling and impregnating his 14-year-old sister- in-law whose name was withheld in Lagos.

Siakpere,, who was arraigned for judgement before Justice Abiola Soladoye, was said to have bagged his jail term after he was found guilty of a charge of defilement contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Soladoye, who described the prosecution witnesses as “compelling and convincing; said that the prosecution had proved every ingredient for the offence of defilement.

She noted that the evidences which was presented to her by the prosecution proved to be convincing compared to what the defence counsel was presenting indicating that the accused actually committed the offence.

“This is contrary to that of the defence which was rather shallow and full of fallacy. The evidence of the defense witnesses were merely self-serving.” she said.

Soladoye, further admonished parents to stop sending their children to stay with relatives, adding that they should plan their families by giving birth to the number of children they can afford.

The judge said that the sanction of the defendant was necessary in order to deter other perpetrators who might be indulging in such inhumane act against minors, adding that the maltreatment of the victim by the defendant was hurtful and demeaning.

“The defendant maltreated the victim by defiling her. The conduct of this so-called in-law is hurtful and demeaning. Where is the defendant’s humanity and moral compass? This case is a reflection of sexual lawlessness that occurs within the family circle. The defendant must be duly sanctioned in the hope that this will serve as a deterrent to others to not toe the line of sexual misconduct. The defendant Ofure Siakpere, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine. His name shall also be registered in the Sex Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government,” she said.

As gathered, Siakpere was said to have committed the offence on or about March 2018 at his residence located at No. 10, Salaudeen Imam Street, Lagos. The convict was 35 years old when the offence was committed.

