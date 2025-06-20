Lagos businessman bags 76yrs jail term over child pornography

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has sentenced a man Olukeye Olalekan to 78 years imprisonment for child pornography, cyberstalking, money laundering and fraud.

The convict was sentenced after being arrested for intentionally using the Instagram virtual network to create a group ” Expose Janjua Robin Nudes” to distribute child pornography.

Justice Alexander Owoye, who presided over the ruling sentenced Olalekan to jail after finding him guilty of the charges levelled against the young man by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

The Olalekan was arraigned last year by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC on an 18-count-charge bordering on transmission of child pornography, fraudulent impersonation, and sextortion to the tune of N721,500.00.

Count one reads: “That you, Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan (a.k.a hrm87, charlotte 708 and harlilott_ 716), on or about the 13th February, 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, intentionally used the Instagram virtual network to create a group ” Expose Janjua Robin Nudes” to distribute child pornography and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 23(1)(C)and punishable under Section 23(1)(e) of the of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015”.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him, thereby leading to his full trial.

During the trial that began on June 5, 2024, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, presented two witnesses, Wahid Hamidi, a Police Sergeant with the Serious Crime Unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, RCMP, and Saidu Yakubu, an operative of the EFCC.

Buhari also presented several evidence to prove the prosecution’s case against the defendant.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Owoeye found Olukeye guilty of the 18 counts and sentenced him accordingly.

The Judge sentenced him to two years imprisonment on counts one to four of procuring, distributing of child pornography and cyberstalking; four years imprisonment on counts five to 14 of retention and disguising the origin of proceeds of fraud, without an option of fine.

Olalekan also received a seven years imprisonment on counts 15 to 18 of obtaining property under false pretences, without an option of fine.