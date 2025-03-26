Lagos businessman bags 6months jail term over $576,000 money laundering

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, sentenced Okorie Sunday to six months in prison for money laundering after being caught with $578,000 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The conviction followed Sunday’s guilty plea to two counts of a four-count charge involving false currency declaration and concealment of funds.

Sunday was arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the airport after declaring only $279,000, while concealing an additional $299,000 in relaxer cream containers and €100 in undeclared cash.

Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)1 for prosecution after contravening guiding the movement of currencies between countries.

He was arraigned yesterday, initially pleading not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty during Wednesday’s proceedings after collapsing in court and receiving medical attention.

Prosecution counsel C.C. Okezie presented evidence from NCS operative N.B. Tonbor, who testified against the convict.

He told the court, “On March 19, 2025, at 9:10 p.m., Mr. Okorie Sunday approached the Currency Declaration Desk and was asked how much he had on him. He declared that he had the sum of $279,000. My team was not convinced by the declaration, so they searched further. By checking the bags, they found money concealed in a pack of cream.”

Tonbor added that the undeclared amount included counterfeit $299,000 and €100, leading to Sunday’s detention.

The court admitted multiple exhibits, including Sunday’s statement, the declaration form, and the undeclared funds.

Justice Dipeolu convicted Sunday on counts one and two, ordering the forfeiture of the undeclared $299,000 and €100 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Defence counsel U. Okoronkwo pleaded for leniency, noting that Sunday is a first-time offender, who has no criminal record, and described Sunday as a businessman who allowed himself to be misled and did not know the extent and gravity of the offence.

The case unfolded dramatically when Sunday slumped during the proceedings, prompting a temporary adjournment.

Okezie requested his remand in EFCC custody for medical care, as the Correctional Centre lacked adequate facilities.

The court dismissed counts three and four at the prosecution’s request, focusing solely on the charges Sunday admitted to.