Lagos bus service to increase fare, ply BRT lane 

As part of measures to ensure seamless public transportation in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the use of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) dedicated corridor for Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) buses.

This is as he also granted approval for the management of LBSL to commute passengers to its full capacity devoid of standing as part of measures to mitigate possible spread of coronavirus.

Confirming the Governor’s approval, LBSL Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Idowu Oguntona, said that both approvals were to further give the commuting public a better experience on Lagos roads and minimize hours being spent in traffic congestion.

Oguntona, through a statement released to newsmen by LBSL Public Affairs Officer, Afolabi Olawale, said that the approval will augment the company’s commitment to repositioning the service for enhanced performance and improved operational experience going forward.

Furthermore, he described the development as a long-expected desire by the agency that would allow commuters to predict journey times with usage of corridors with bus dedicated lanes.

Meanwhile, Oguntona also announced an average of 46 percent increase in the transportation fare of LBSL with effects from 1st of August 2020 which, he attributed to ongoing reforms in Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), saying the development would improve LBSL’s operational efficiency and place the company on the path of sustainability.

Explaining the rationale behind the increase in fare, the LBSL boss noted that conveying 20 passengers per bus resulted in only 14 percent utilization of the busload which led to a 72 percent drop in revenue of the company while running costs remained the same.

He added that the average increase in the number of passengers and fare becomes necessary in order to enable the company sustain its operation following the economic effect of COVID19 pandemic on public bus transportation.

Oguntona, while appreciating the Governor for listening to the yearnings of Lagosians when it matters most, commended the Ministry of Transportation as well as LAMATA for their relentless efforts in moving the company forward.

He, however, encouraged Lagosians to imbibe the culture of using public bus transit as a way of meeting up with their appointments on time, reduce unnecessary stress and cost of maintaining their vehicles.

With the approval, the LBSL buses would use the dedicated BRT corridor from Berger through Ikorodu Road to Leventis, TBS, and Obalende and also from Oshodi through Ikorodu Road to Leventis, Inner- Marina, TBS, and Obalende among several other routes already earmarked for BRT buses.