Lagos Bus service promises efficient operations in 2021

The Management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) has reassured residents of the state, especially its customers that the company had reviewed its strategies and resolved to provide efficient operations in 2021 despite the hitches experienced in the year ending.

It added that the state-owned transport firm would ensure the realization of its mandate of providing Smart and Sustainable Bus Transportation Solutions that would meet the needs of the commuting populace.

The LBSL Managing Director, Idowu Oguntona, said that though the outbreak of coronavirus and recent protest against police brutality dealt a great blow to the company’s 2020 operations, the transport firm had re-strategized to work towards the delivery of world-class transportation services in the coming year.

The LBSL boss gave the assurance during the End-Of-The-Year Town Hall Meeting with the Agency’s Stakeholders held at Lagos Bus Services Limited Headquarters, Ilupeju Depot, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos recently.

He added that the management of the transportation outfit has also concluded plans to provide a more conducive environment for its personnel that would ensure everyone maintains organizational standards that would aid staff dedication to duties without fear of assault.

“It is our plan and resolves that in 2021, we would do a lot better; Covid-19 pandemic came to us as a surprise and affected all plans which included financial projections, but by the resilience of all of you here (stakeholders) the company remained active and will continue to deliver on our mandate to Lagosians.

“We are going to ensure that our staff is free to perform their duties without feeling threatened by anyone whilst in the course of duty. The Management has put in place mechanisms to ensure all staff abides by the rules and regulations of the company so as to maintain sanity and avoid instances that can affect staff performance,” he said.

Oguntona maintained that although the Covid-19 pandemic forced the government into regulation that affected the public transportation sector adversely, the development does not threaten the commitment of LBSL to Lagosians and its staff.

“One of our biggest successes is the fact that as a company we are still standing whilst regrettably, so many companies have folded up or had to let go of many staff.

LBSL is however still able to meet its obligations to Lagosians and staff despite the daunting challenges.”

“Another part of our success story is that the company is still thriving despite the wanton destruction of property and arson during the #EndSars protest. Unfortunately, Lagos state was badly hit by the #EndSars protests that turned violent; as a company, we lost 23 buses which amount to about 10% of our total fleet, despite that, however, we are still thriving. I am proud to say that one of the attributes of our DNA as an organization is resilience”, the LBSL boss said.

Furthermore, Oguntona also used the opportunity to appreciate Lagosians, particularly commuters for their patronage, adding that the company was poised to serve its customers better in the forthcoming year.