Lagos bus operator sacks 70 drivers, others, begin downsizing

The employment of staff in Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) operator, Primero Transport Services, are currently hanging in the balance after the company sacked 70 drivers and ground staff, just as it was already concluding plans to downsize further in order to meet its financial status in the state.

As gathered, the company was already compiling names of additional staff to be laid off in the next stage of its downsizing and restructuring which was designed to cut down its daily expenses on the operations.

To cut down expenses, The Guild authoritatively learnt that the 70 affected staffers were 50 drivers and 20 ground staff particularly the ticketers’ that were asked by the company to leave after it transmitted from the paper payment mode to the use of card.

The card introduced by the company could afford commuters opportunities to preload their card and use whenever they desired to board their buses, plying between Ikorodu garage and Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos-Island.

And for the drivers laid off, sources said, were asked to leave after it became obvious that the company could not fulfill their own side of the employment terms and there were few buses available to pick passengers on its designated routes.

Some of the buses bought six years ago during the company’s operation launch by the immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, were discovered to have broken down and efforts to resuscitate them to the standard desired by commuters have continued to prove abortive.

Due to this, many of their vehicles were often seen on the road unable to complete their journey, breaking down, and backup severally deployed by the firm several minutes after to pick the passengers as well as ensure the trip is completed as promised.

A top staff of the firm said that after Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) realised the challenges facing the firm, it released 50 buses to boost their operations across the state particularly on Ikorodu road where Primero has its major customers.

Inspite of these, the company has declared not to back down on its downsizing plan, reducing its staff strength to cut costs and to ensure all employees justify their monthly wages.

On Monday when The Guild contacted the head of communication for the transportation firm, Mutiu Yekeen, for response, he assured to call back tomorrow.

It would be recalled that the transport company commenced full operation on 13th November, 2015 and it the company claimed that its operation commenced on routes approved by Lagos State Government with 434 Youtong high-capacity buses.

According to the agency, its major terminals were located at Ikorodu, Agric, and Mile12 BRT lane extension from Ikorodu to Mile12.