Lagos bus operator condemns passenger’s death, begins safety protocol review, enlightenment

The Management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) has condemned the alleged murder of a 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamishe Ayanwola, who went missing while in transit from Lekki axis to Oshodi, and promised the deceased family justice on their daughter’s death.

It assured the family that necessary support would often be given to the authorities and law enforcement agencies to ensure the prompt conclusion of investigations and prosecution of anyone responsible for the act.

The operator, meanwhile, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to engage Lagosians on the safety measures put in place within the buses and how passengers could assess them effectively during emergency periods.

As learnt, the decision was concluded following death of a Bamise, a fashion designer, that board it’s bus on 26th February 2022 and was unfortunately found dead by the Lagos Police Command.

The Managing Director of the LBSL, Idowu Oguntona, disclosed this in a statement made available to The Guild yesterday while narrating efforts made to ensure the deceased fashion designer was found and others.

Oguntona said that the management has also embarked a thorough review of the safety and security procedures, to ensure it conform with the current global best practices.

Part of the statement read: “The Management and staff of LBSL acknowledge the emotional trauma of the Ayanwola family at this time and identify with them as mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters ourselves.

“Since the news of the disappearance of Miss Ayanwola was brought to our attention, we have worked assiduously with the Lagos Police Command and other security agencies to ensure she is found and brought home safely, it was therefore extremely distressing for us as an organization to receive the report of her demise.

“In this very sad period, we want to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and loved ones of Miss. Oluwabamishe Ayanwola. We share in their grief and pray that God will give them the required fortitude to bear this deep loss.

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do, therefore at LBSL, we are not unaware of the concerns of Lagosians at this time. In our 3 years of operations, we have maintained an excellent safety record, and this isolated incident notwithstanding, we wish to reassure our Stakeholders/Commuters, that we have already began a review of our safety and security procedures.

“We remain committed to putting in place, any recommendations by the authorities to ensure that our buses remain safe to travel in.

“Over the course of the next few weeks, we shall engage the public, reminding them of all the safety features in our buses and how to use them”.

