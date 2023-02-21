Lagos Boot Party Guber. candidate steps down for Rhodes-Vivour

Ahead of the March 11 governorship poll, the Boot Party candidate for Lagos election, Wale Oluwo, has stepped down for his Labour Party counterpart, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, with believes that the young man stands a better chance to unseat the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Oluwo, a former commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, said that the LP candidate if elected, would bring better development to the state.

He announced his decision on Tuesday at the Lekki residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

While promising to work with Rhodes-Vivour, he noted that the alliance of both parties would usher in a new political party and fresh air for Lagos.

The Boot party candidate noted that Rhodes-Vivour, when elected, could execute his agenda and policies effectively to better the lives of Lagosians.

Also, Adebanjo expressed delight at the development, and urged Nigerians to reject the status quo and align with the Labour Party both at the state and the national level.

Oluwo, a long-term ally of ex-governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he protested exclusion from the party’s governorship primary on May 26, 2022.

The former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources during the Ambode administration later joined the Boot Party and emerged the governorship candidate in Lagos.

