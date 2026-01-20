Lagos Govt. begins Lekki–Epe Expressway repair Sunday

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced that repair work on a 20-kilometre stretch of the Lekki–Epe Expressway will commence on Sunday and is expected to last about 64 days, with traffic management to be implemented in phases across key intersections.

The project, initially scheduled to begin in December 2025, was postponed due to end-of-year activities and the need to align construction with traffic management plans.

The plan was unveiled following an inspection of the corridor by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, and the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola.

Osiyemi explained that the first phase, named Intersection One, will run from Chevron to Igbo-Efon, focusing on the Lagos-bound carriageway.

The repair work will follow a structured eight-phase approach, addressing each intersection sequentially rather than the entire corridor at once.

“To facilitate construction while maintaining traffic flow, the Lagos-bound carriageway will be closed in segments,” he said. Traffic will be diverted to the Epe-bound carriageway using a dynamic lane-sharing system, particularly during the morning peak from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to him, two lanes would be made available to motorists on the Lagos-bound carriageway, while one lane would be accessible on the Epe-bound side.

“Road shoulders on the Epe-bound side are being graded to augment space for these diversions,” he said.

Osiyemi advised motorists to use alternative routes, including the Coastal Road from Ogombo via Abraham Adesanya, or the route from Eleganza via Orchid through Lafiaji and Naale Street, to avoid the expressway during the construction period.

He assured road users that adequate traffic management personnel, directional signage, proper illumination, and other safety measures would be in place throughout the project.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Special Adviser Sola Giwa said the inspection aimed to prepare for the work, emphasizing that repairs would be carried out in phases with clear traffic diversions, counterflow arrangements during peak hours, and both day and night schedules.

“The deployment of traffic management personnel and proper signage will ensure safety and ease of movement. This proactive engagement reflects our commitment to minimising disruption while delivering a safer, more durable road,” he said.

The Lagos State Government appealed to residents and commuters along the Lekki–Epe corridor for patience and cooperation, describing the project as a critical intervention to enhance road safety and durability.