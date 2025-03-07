Lagos-based activist dies in Ogun auto crash

A Lagos-based human rights activist, Adeniyi Sulaiman, also known as Revolutionary Alfa, has been reported dead at 53 years, after getting involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Abeokuta-Sagamu road.

As gathered, the Osun-born quinquagenarian, met his end after the vehicle he boarded, headed to Ibadan, crashed en route, claiming several other lives.

The death of the late Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) was disclosed two days after his demise by the Assistant General Secretary, Micheal Agassi.

Agassi disclosed that the late CHRSJ boss, had been buried according to Islamic rites at Abioye Ruling Compound, Awo in Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State, yesterday, after observing afternoon prayers.

While eulogizing the late activist, he described Sulaimon’s death as a great loss to downtrodden masses in the country, adding that his demise was spiritually attached to the struggle to reclaim his untainted mandate in respect of the stool of Alawo of Awo upon discovery of eleven(11) falsification documents against the incumbent on the stool.

Agassi highlighted the significant contributions he made to the social justice movement, particularly across the Southwestern part of the country.

” His death was painful to the marrow and another blow to the good people of Osun State, especially civil servants and pensioners alike in the State”

“our society had lost a rare personality with uncommon humility and courage, he denied himself world materialism in the course of love for the common masses” he added.

The late Sulaimon, until his death, was the Executive Chairman, Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State(CSCEOS). He was once a member of the Democratic Socialist Movement (DSM), National Conscience(NC), Committee for Democracy and Right of the People(CDRP), Committee for Defence of Human Rights(CDHR), Mainstream Conscience, Joint Action Committee of Nigeria(JACON), National Conscience Party(NCP), Muslim Students Society of Nigeria(MSSN) and host of other human rights organizations in Nigeria.

The Osun-born middle-aged man, was survived by two wives, children, elder sisters, elder brother and younger brother.