Lagos Assembly warns Obasa against unrest, public incitement

The peace and harmony often seen by Lagosians among lawmakers representing their constituencies inside the state House of Assembly may have ceased after the House warned that any plot by the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, to unseat the incumbent, Mojisola Meranda, would be resisted with force.

The 32 of the 40 lawmakers said that any attempt by Obasa, who returned to the country after his foreign trip, to run a parallel office with Meranda, who is the first female speaker for Lagos, was capable of destabilising the legislative arm and heating the polity, saying this will not augur well for the state particularly those that we claim to represent inside the house.

The warning came after Obasa, on Saturday, while addressing his supporters on his arrival from the United States of America, maintained that his removal as the speaker did not follow due process and that he remains the speaker for the house, just as he appealed to Lagosians not to recognize Meranda as speaker.

This development has further created two factions within the house with seven lawmakers pitching their tent with Obasa while the other 31 declared their loyalty to Meranda.

The House, in a statement by Olukayode Ogundipe, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency, reiterated their solidarity with the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and their firm stance on the impeachment decision taken on January 13.

He said: “It is imperative to clarify that over 2/3 of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, therefore we stood by the decision taken on the 13th of January where Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa was impeached and we shall defend our positions to the latter. As elected representative of the people of Lagos, we owe them good governance and harmonious relationship with other arms of government.

“The position of the House remains the same and nothing has changed. The position being canvassed by former Speaker, Rt Hon Obasa is uncalled for and unparliamentary.

“The majority of members elected Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker for the 10th Assembly and we also at the said Plenary took majority decision to remove him and stand by the new Speaker so, nothing has changed.

“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary Statutory orders to remove their Principal officers, including the Speaker.

“I therefore , appeal to the former Speaker to toe the line of peace and harmony as being followed by others, as the current intransigent posture will heat up the polity and not augur well. Any attempt to heat up the polity will be resisted by the majority of distinguished members who unanimously elected Rt Hon Meranda. Peace we want in Lagos and Peace we will achieve”.