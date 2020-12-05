Lagos Assembly visits Egbe-Idimu, other councils ahead 2021 polls

Ahead of 2021 local Government election, the Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced inspection tour of the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) offices in councils across the state.

The committee’s visit was to inspect the readiness of the electoral umpire offices at the councils and sensitize the council boss as well as the staff on the importance of the poll to Lagos state development.

At one of the inspection tour at Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the chairman of the committee, Victor Akande, commended the council chairman, Kunle Sanyaolu, for his commitment towards hitch-free electoral processes.

Akande, who was accompanied during the visit by a member of the committee, Desmond Elliot, and selected staff of the House, added that Sanyaolu’s commitment indicated he believed in democratic processes.

Responding, the chairman, in his speech, thanked the team for the timely visit and informed the committee of Egbe-Idimu LCDA’s readiness to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Sanyaolu, in the statement made available to The Guild by his Chief Press Secretary, Oyejobi Olakunle, further assured the committee that the council would embark on all necessary activities to ensure that the election becomes a benchmark for other elections in the country.