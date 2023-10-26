Lagos Assembly to review councils’ guidelines, others

As a measure to ensure laws guiding institutions across Lagos conform with realities, the State House of Assembly has indicated plans to review administrative guidelines for Local Governments (LG) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) operations in the state.

The lawmakers stated that the review of the laws guiding operations of the councils would entrench effective governance at the grassroots, in relation to societal advancement.

In the call supported by Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers on Thursday emphasized the Assembly’s responsibility was to make and update laws as needed in the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, Sanni Okanlawon, raised the matter during a plenary session, arguing the importance of reviewing the laws that govern local government and LCDAs to align them with current realities.

Okanlawon expressed concern over reports of illegal acquisition of chieftaincy titles without proper guidelines just as he urged his colleagues to support the review of the administrative guidelines to promote good governance.

The lawmaker suggested that the number of supervisors and special advisers in local government councils should also be properly regulated.

During the session, Gbolahan Yishawu, the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa 2, pointed out the inordinate way streets were named in Lagos.

He said in the past, streets were named after individuals, who have made contributions to the development of their communities or the State. He suggested that this practice should be re-examined.

In a related development, Olusegun Ege, the lawmaker representing Ojo 1, proposed that the House address the issue of some estates in the State that lock their gates, leading to traffic congestion and other problems.

The lawmakers also discussed the need to regulate the access restrictions put in place by certain estates in the State, agreeing that such actions must be monitored and controlled.

In his contribution, the Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, shared an incident from a recent oversight function on healthcare in the State, where they were denied entry into some estates.

He noted that these estates also have ongoing legal issues related to elections held within their premises and have not been granted access to government officials.

Some of the lawmakers suggested that the House review the laws governing resident associations as they are currently guided by Community Development Association (CDA) laws.

