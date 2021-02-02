Lagos Assembly ties insecurity solution to state policing system

As part of measures aimed at forestalling brewing ethnic crisis in South West, lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly have insisted that there was a need for a constitutional review to allow true federalism and the creation of a state policing system across Nigeria.

They argued that the recent ethic rhetorics across the country, particularly those bordering on herders, farmers clashes in the southwest region could have been easily averted with the availability of state police.

The House Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that with the recent development and attendant apprehension across the country, there was no better time for the creation of the much needed policing system.

Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, Obasa, who re-emphasized the need for the establishment of state police in the country, was unanimously supported by the lawmakers present at the sitting.

Commending those who had lent their voice on the importance police formation, Obasa said that it was encouraging that a former president and other former top government officials of the nation had joined in the call for state police.

The Speaker said the country should be seen as practicing true federalism with the characteristic of state police with the power and capacity to tackle crimes.

The House, therefore, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a constitutional amendment that would enshrine state police.

“I have noticed an increase in the number of calls for State Police, former President (Obasanjo) also joined the train, requesting for State Police. It gladdens my heart, I was just smiling when I read it on the pages of newspapers.

“This House has always been in the forefront of calls for State Police right from the 4th Assembly. This House is always right on target and always at the truth.

“We are not going to stop until we have a constitution that talks about federalism to have State Police. We must latch on this opportunity.

“The community police-initiated few months ago is not good enough. It is my sincere pleasure to call again on the President and the National Assembly on the need for State Police,” the Speaker said.

Following the endorsement of all the members, Obasa directed the Acting Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to write the President and the National Assembly on the resolution of the House.